Jerrika Hinton Leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ For New HBO Series

Major “Grey’s Anatomy” spoiler, there is a longtime cast member who is leaving the show. Jerrika Hinton, who has been part of “Grey’s Anatomy” since 2012, playing the role of Dr. Stephanie Edwards, will exit the show after season 13. Hinton might not be gone for good; there is a possibility that she might be making guest appearances in the forthcoming season. While Shonda Rhimes likes to kill off characters and fire famous actors, Hinton left on her own.

Advertisement

The 35-year-old TV star has landed a part in a new HBO series that has yet to be titled. The “Strangely Normal” actress will be in a new series that centers around a multi-race family with four adult children – one biological, and three adopted. The family will face a difficult period when one of the children start seeing things the others cannot.

Jerrika Hinton will take on the role of Ashley who was born in America to Somalian refugees. Ashley is a mother of one who runs a fashion website. Hinton will star in the new series alongside Holly Hunter and Sosie Bacon.

In the Spring of 2016, Hinton was about to leave “Grey’s Anatomy” after she was cast in “Toast.” The Shondaland comedy pilot “Toast” was eventually turned down by ABC. It is not known how Hinton’s Dr. Stephanie Edwards will exit the show – many predict that Rhimes will make it dramatic like always.

“Grey’s Anatomy” has not been officially renewed for a 14th season, and some fans are a bit worried that the show could be ending soon. With or without “Grey’s Anatomy,” Rhimes will be fine, she has a new project in the works.

Here is the premise of the legal drama: “Set in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) Federal Court, aka ‘The Mother Court,’ this legal drama follows brand new lawyers working on opposite sides — for both the defense and the prosecution as they handle the most high profile and high stakes cases in the country, all as their personal lives intersect.”

Advertisement

Will you miss Dr. Stephanie Edwards when she leaves the show?