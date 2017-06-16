Jermaine Jackson Fears The Spotlight Might Ruin Paris Jackson’s Life

Paris Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, signed a contract with IMG Models. The 19-year-old is not just a model, she’s also an actor. In fact, last March, Paris made her first acting role on Stars, a new series on FOX.

The late King of Pop’s daughter is now all grown up and was on the cover of Rolling Stone’s January issue.

But as Paris’ uncle, Jermaine Jackson, fears that the spotlight might ruin her life.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Jermaine told the UK newspaper that he is proud of his niece.

‘We’re very proud of Paris. I just think we have to make sure she is ok because of this business not kind to anybody. It can break you.’

‘You have to know when to hold them when to fold them, when to make your move and when to hold back,’ Jermaine continued. ‘She’s had an incredible logic path – she’s had the entire Jackson family legacy as the logic.’

‘Her tough challenges are going to come down the road because there is always going to be a fork in the road and you have to know whether to turn left or right. You have to pull yourself together.’

Paris has had her fair share of troubles after she lost her father, Michael Jackson, in 2009. In 2013, Paris made the headlines when she attempted to take her own life.

Paris has two siblings, Prince and Blanket. She is also the only daughter of the late King of Pop.

So far, 2017 has been a good year for Paris and she seems to love what she’s doing.

Advertisement

Paris is planning to continue to explore her creative interests, and it seems like we are going to see Paris more often this year. Hopefully, with her uncle’s guidance, Paris will be able to navigate the complicated world of Hollywood.