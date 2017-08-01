Jeremy Renner Opens Up About His Relationship With Chris Cornell

Jeremy Renner is just one of many Hollywood celebrities who knew Chris Cornell personally. The Hurt Locker alumni opened up in a new interview with Howard Stern to talk about his relationship with the deceased singer as well as the new movie, Wind River.

According to the actor, one of his biggest influences was Chris Cornell, who had a legendary status and voice, to say the least.

Renner said he was happy to have met him while he was alive.

When talking about the Soundgarden frontman, he said, “he is amazing. I knew him through friends – Brolin, Andrew Michael Cooper, through friends of mine I’ve known for a bit.”

When asked if the pair ever hung out together and partied, he explained, “I was just glad to have any experience with Chris.”

Although Renner has experience with guitar, piano, and the drums, the actor said he would never attempt to play with Cornell because he would be outmatched.

He said, “I would’ve freaked out. He was one of the reasons why I never wanted to be a singer because that voice that he had was…I almost hate that guy.”

While attending Cornell’s funeral, Renner mentioned that he ran into Chester Bennington from Linkin Park who was found dead on the 20th of July.

Coincidentally, they died of the same cause, and Bennington passed away on what would’ve been Cornell’s 53rd birthday.

According to the actor, coping with death is done through learning from them. He said, “you just kind of get saddened by stuff like that. And try to learn and grow from those experiences.”

As was mentioned in another CI article, Cornell and Bennington are now a part of a long list of tragic passings of famed artists from the 1990’s and 2000’s. The list includes Layne Staley, Kurt Cobain, Chris Cornell, Scott Weiland, Shannon Hoon, Bradley Nowell, and Chester Bennington.