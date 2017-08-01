FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
r. kelly bernice burgos Chris Cornell nicki minaj kailyn lowry sheree whitfield kylie jenner barbara evans Chris Lopez Kelly Dodd t.i. kelly ripa ellen degeneres Jasmine Washington Cynthia Bailey Bobby Valentino tameka cottle whitney port Eniko Parrish sidney barney tiny kourtney kardashian Gabourey Sidibe
Home » Entertainment

Jeremy Renner Opens Up About His Relationship With Chris Cornell

Bridget Hill Posted On 08/01/2017
0
837 Views
0


Chris Cornell And Jeremy RennerSource: EOnline.com

Jeremy Renner is just one of many Hollywood celebrities who knew Chris Cornell personally. The Hurt Locker alumni opened up in a new interview with Howard Stern to talk about his relationship with the deceased singer as well as the new movie, Wind River.

According to the actor, one of his biggest influences was Chris Cornell, who had a legendary status and voice, to say the least.

Renner said he was happy to have met him while he was alive.

When talking about the Soundgarden frontman, he said, “he is amazing. I knew him through friends – Brolin, Andrew Michael Cooper, through friends of mine I’ve known for a bit.”

When asked if the pair ever hung out together and partied, he explained, “I was just glad to have any experience with Chris.”

"I keep waking up in the middle of the night and remember, fresh again, that you are gone. An absence grows in my stomach and slowly turns circles like a far off galaxy on a grainy tv. The same questions follow and my heart races…searching for reasons and what ifs.. I'm so selfishly sad that I'll never get to see you again, never play with you again, never feel the bask of your approval or be part of your life. Fuck…. We all miss you so much…it was always a given in my mind we would all spend more time together when we got older, we would play more music and love and be loved like we dreamed…this was your time and you shared it with us…thank you. You were too much… Your talent was jaw dropping…your songs, lyrics, your voice…how could you have all 3… And then, the not so obvious…your wicked sense of humor and your playfulness… all of us are heartsick and we will never get over losing you. We hope you're in peace and that your particles are mutating and transforming in harmony with nature. We wish your family our utmost condolences and sympathies. We love you Chris, Happy Birthday" Words by: Stone Gossard

A post shared by Chris Cornell (@chriscornellofficial) on

Although Renner has experience with guitar, piano, and the drums, the actor said he would never attempt to play with Cornell because he would be outmatched.

He said, “I would’ve freaked out. He was one of the reasons why I never wanted to be a singer because that voice that he had was…I almost hate that guy.”

While attending Cornell’s funeral, Renner mentioned that he ran into Chester Bennington from Linkin Park who was found dead on the 20th of July.

Coincidentally, they died of the same cause, and Bennington passed away on what would’ve been Cornell’s 53rd birthday.

According to the actor, coping with death is done through learning from them. He said, “you just kind of get saddened by stuff like that. And try to learn and grow from those experiences.”

Advertisement

As was mentioned in another CI article, Cornell and Bennington are now a part of a long list of tragic passings of famed artists from the 1990’s and 2000’s. The list includes Layne Staley, Kurt Cobain, Chris Cornell, Scott Weiland, Shannon Hoon, Bradley Nowell, and Chester Bennington.

Post Views: 837

Read more about Chris Cornell jeremy renner Soundgarden The Hurt Locker

Advertisement

You may also like
Chester Bennington Laid To Rest In A Private Funeral Service
07/30/2017
Could Chris Cornell’s Suicide Have Anything To Do With Chester Bennington’s Death?
07/21/2017
Jeremy Renner Breaks Both Of His Arms Filming A New Movie!
07/07/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *