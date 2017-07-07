Jeremy Renner Breaks Both Of His Arms Filming A New Movie!

Ow! Jeremy Renner is in serious pain! The Hurt Locker star allegedly broke both of his arms while filming a stunt. According to the actor, he fractured his right elbow as well as his left wrist. There’s nothing more painful than breaking an elbow, so we’re hoping the Avengers star makes it out Ok!

Renner, 46, talked about his injuries at the Karlovy Vary film festival on July 7th, Friday, while speaking ahead of a screening of his new movie, Wind River.

The film follows a federal wildlife officer who is enrolled to help solve a murder on an Indian reservation in Wyoming, USA.

Unfortunately, for all you curious cats out there, we don’t know exactly how the incident took place, but either way, it couldn’t have been good!

The actor didn’t indicate which film set he hurt himself on either, but he did confirm that he will continue to film Avengers: Infinity War, where he will once again play the role of Clint Barton.

The 46-year-old has proven to be resilient, claiming, “It won’t stop the thing that I need to do. I heal fast and am doing everything I can to heal faster. I am doing a comedy that has a few stunts in. It won’t really affect my job. It affects how I get dressed in the morning – I can’t tie my shoes but other than that and everything else, I’ll do ok. I can get by. I’ll heal up before Avengers starts again.” Renner is scheduled to star in a recently announced Jason Bourne sequel – the film series that formerly cast Matt Damon – and Avengers will hit theaters On May 4th, 2018.