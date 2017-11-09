Jeremy Piven Denies Sexual Assault Allegations From A Third Woman

After another woman accused Jeremy Piven of sexual assault, the actor took to his Twitter account to address the claims personally once and for all. In his tweet, which you can see below, Piven discussed the accusations in three different ways.

First, he stated the allegations are false and entirely fabricated because he would never do such a thing. Additionally, the actor said he would take “a polygraph” to prove he’s not lying.

Jeremy also questioned the “motivations” of such women who would accuse him of crimes he didn’t commit. Furthermore, he addressed the real victims of abuse and said he feels “compassion” for those who suffer from assault and hopes his denying of the claims will not “detract” from their stories.

Lastly, the Entourage alumni addressed the recent outpouring of sexual assault allegations against multiple men in the Hollywood industry. The actor said none of the charges had been proven in a court of law, and peoples’ lives are destroyed by accusations that may or may not be true.

Check out the tweet here:

In case you missed it, in addition to the claims of Ariane Bellamar, Tiffany Bacon Scourby, a woman who works as an advertising executive, shared her story with People magazine where she said Piven assaulted her back in 2003.

According to the marketing executive, she met Piven at a club in New York City in 2003, and he invited her to come with him to the set of Conan O’Brien’s talk show – where he was making an appearance – the next day.

Advertisement

She stated Jeremy took her to his hotel and proceeded to “jump on top” of her and she “tried to push him off, ” but the actor overpowered her and forced her to the ground. Scourby alleged Piven “held her hands down” and then ejaculated on her sweater. After the alleged altercation, she left the hotel. As of now, Jeremy is looking at legal options to face his accusers in court.