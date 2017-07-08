Jeremy Meeks’ Wife Melissa Wants To Divorce ‘Hot Felon’ After Chloe Green Affair

Jeremy Meeks, the man known as “hot felon,” has created a big mess for himself and his family after getting caught making out with Topshop heiress Chloe Green.

Mr. Meeks, a former criminal, became a model after his mugshot went viral in 2014. His good looks opened all kinds of doors for him after he was released from prison.

His wife, Melissa, is cashing in after the cheating story got a lot of attention online with an exclusive interview that surfaced today.

Melissa, a California nurse, said they got married in 2008. Mutual friends had introduced them to each other.

She always had his back when he dealt with the justice system. Melissa says that divorce is now the only option for the parents of three.

Oop! Jeremy Meeks aka #PrisonBae is unbothered w/his new alleged boo Chloe Green (he's married btw) 👀 pic.twitter.com/BUpWpZteR1 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) July 2, 2017

Jeremy did not try to ask for forgiveness, and he is fine with the split.

The “heartbroken” wife explained to the Daily Mail: “We had it out on the doorstep. I told him how devastated and angry I am. He kept apologizing – not for the affair, but for the way I learned about it. I feel humiliated, not just because my husband was caught with another woman but for the fact they were so brazen about it. He told me, “I did not mean it to happen like this.” Those pictures will haunt me forever.”

She added: “He kept saying, “I am sorry, you did not deserve this.” We talked about divorce. I told him I did not think the marriage could be saved. He agreed. The marriage is over.”

It is unclear when the affair began, but the ex-criminal met the heiress in May. So, it is possible that things started before last weekend in Turkey when they were photographed having a great time on a yacht.

Melissa cannot believe what is happening to her family.

She said: “I feel I am going through a nightmare and will wake up and this will all be a bad dream. I loved my husband – I still love him. I never imagined our marriage would end like this in such a humiliating way.”

Advertisement

Online commenters are not nice with the estranged couple because they say, she should have seen this coming with his long criminal history.