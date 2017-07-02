Jeremy Meeks ‘The Hot Convict’ Was Seen Cozying Up To A Rich Woman After Splitting With His Wife Of Eight Years

Jeremy Meeks, aka “The Hot Convict” or the “Prison Bae,” has ditched his wife of eight years for Chloe Green, the daughter of billionaire Sir Philip Green, the man who owns the retailing giant, Topshop.

In a report by the Irish Sun, the 33-year-old ex-con who is now a model was spotted cruising on a yacht with his new girl.

The jail-bird even posted pictures of himself on the 180 foot Hazar Yildiz superyacht without Chloe, but people on social media found out who the girl was, and whose boat it belonged to.

A source who is close to the couple revealed that she is super into Meeks.

“Who can blame her? He’s one of the sexiest guys on the celebrity social circuit and has a story or two to tell about his colorful past.”

And what does Chloe’s father think of this?

The source close to Chloe remarked that their strange relationship bothers him.

Sir Philip is very protective of her and doesn’t like that she is getting close to a married gangster-thug.

Chloe comes from a good home, and he doesn’t understand why she would like someone who has a past filled with debauchery and criminal behavior.

Perhaps, she likes the potential drama and passion that’s associated with someone who could be a threat.

(SWIPE) Oop! #PrisonBae #JeremyMeeks was recently caught boo'd up with a woman other than his wife. This other woman is "Top Shop" Heiress #ChloeGreen whose daddy is a billionaire. A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 1, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

However, Sir Philip Green doesn’t get why she’s not interested in a successful man who does good things for the world, rather than a man who became famous for the police sharing his mugshot on Facebook.

As CI readers know, Jeremy first made headlines in 2014 when his prison mugshot photo of him went viral on the internet. Ironically, the man was deported from Britain just eight hours after landing for a photo shoot in April.