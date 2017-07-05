Jeremy Meeks ‘The Hot Convict’ Shares A Photo With His Sons As His Wife Addresses Cheating Allegations

Jeremy Meeks, the man known as “The Hot Convict,” or #PrisonBae, posted a photo with his kids, Robert and Jeremy Junior after he was spotted hanging out with Topshop heiress Chloe Green. Rumors abound that he’s cheating on his wife with the billionaire woman.

Despite the allegations, Jeremy is trying to keep things orderly at home, as the man just posted a picture of himself with his family.

On his Instagram, he wrote, “Happy 4th of July from me and my boys !!!”

As Celebrity Insider readers know, Meeks’ mugshot went viral after the Police Department shared his photo on Facebook.

Jeremy’s post comes just a few days after he was spotted on a yacht in Turkey with Green.

While on their vacation, the pair was spotted kissing and holding each other tightly, as if they were a couple.

Happy 4 th of July from me and my boys !!! A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:12pm PDT

Not long after photos began to surface of the pair, Green posted a now-deleted picture to Instagram with Meeks, adding the caption underneath, “Just the Beginning…We appreciate all the love and all the hate @jmeeksofficial @jimjordanphotography.”

Jeremy, who was put in prison for two years for violating weapons regulations, shared a couple of photos from his trip, but Chloe was not present in any of them.

Is he trying to hide their relationship from his wife? Well, if he is, it certainly isn’t working!

In one photo he posted, “all things are possible. #bodrum #turkey #boatlife.”

Although Jeremy hasn’t spoken publicly about their current relationship status, Melissa Meeks has reportedly said they are still “legally married.”

Advertisement

Not only that but in her Instagram bio, it says, “wife to Jeremy Meeks.” She recently posted a photo of herself and Meeks kissing in June. And while Jeremy spent Independence Day with his sons, Melissa posted a picture with her sister.