Jeremy Meeks ‘Hot Felon’ Disables Instagram Comments After Vicious Onslaught

Jeremy Meeks can’t take the fire any longer! “Hot Felon” or #PrisonBae disabled the Instagram comments on his account after being berated by social media users regarding his new relationship with Topshop heiress Chloe Green.

As CI readers know, Meeks first became famous after the police department shared a photo of his mug shot online and it soon went viral.

It was all over Facebook within hours.

Since then, he’s gone on to an illustrious modeling career and has 1.3 million Instagram followers.

Jeremy has been hanging out with people like John Stamos, Paris Hilton, and Nicki Minaj.

Since he’s a visible celebrity now, everyone knows that he cheated on his wife with Chloe Green.

Needless to say, the social media comments were ruthless with many viciously attacking him for committing the act of infidelity.

Not long after the news came to light, Melissa announced she was filing for divorce after being married to her husband for eight years.

However, it was Jeremy himself who eventually filed for divorce.

When speaking to The Daily Mail, she wrote, “some random person I don’t know sent a direct message with the photograph of my husband kissing that woman. I went into shock. I felt nauseated. It was like a bomb had gone off and my whole world had been blown apart.”

Melissa went on to erase the memory of Jeremy from her Instagram after the former gang member flew to Europe with Green, who is 26-years-old. The pair was originally found out when they were making out on a luxury yacht in Turkey. And while Melissa has taken everything in stride, she took to Instagram to say that, “I wiped tears from the same people that caused mine.”