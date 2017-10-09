FREE NEWSLETTER
Jeremy Meeks’ Billionaire Girlfriend Chloe Green Is Afraid That He’ll Go Back To His Ex

Brandon Fitch Posted On 10/09/2017
Jeremy Meeks’ Billionaire Girlfriend Chloe Green Is Afraid That He’ll Go Back To His ExSource: okmagazine.com

Jeremy Meek’s super-rich girlfriend Chloe Green is worried that he might go back to his ex-girlfriend. Check out the reason why.

Not long ago, Jeremy Meeks was a married criminal, but life has changed for him.

Now he is traveling around the world with the billionaire heiress Chloe Green.

 

As you might have heard by now, his ex-girlfriend, Melissa Meeks, has recently undergone a vaginal tightening surgery.

According to some sources that have spoken to HollywoodLife, it seems that Chloe is nervous that Jeremy might get lured back into a relationship with his ex.

‘These days Jeremy pays zero attention to what Melissa does — because quite frankly, he doesn’t care–he’s got his eyes on the prize, not his past,’ a source close to Jeremy said.

The same insider continued saying that ‘Jeremy spends next to zero time online, aside from checking his email, and he hasn’t seen Melissa since he first got with Chloe. Jeremy has submerged himself in her life, and it’s pretty hectic — they are always jetting off to some exotic location or other, and it leaves him with very limited time to be completely on his own.’

 

❤️❤️❤️ @jmeeksofficial

A post shared by Chloe green (@chloegreen5) on

‘Jeremy is totally focused on Chloe, 24/7, and that’s how she likes it. Chloe has an insane jealous streak, and she keeps a very tight leash on Jeremy, she would not be happy if she discovered him talking or texting with Melissa, no matter what the reason was,’ the source revealed.

Advertisement

Jeremy filed for divorce from Melissa on October 5, so it is complicated to imagine that after taking such a huge step to finalize their marriage, he would go back to her. So, Chloe might be wrong after all.

2 Comments

Margo Mays
10/09/2017 at 9:27 am
Reply

for one thing he should go back to his wife! That’s not his girlfriend the new lady got it twisted she’s the girlfriend an the way she took him from his wife it’s not going to last anyway because now she wants to put a leash on him 😱


SPARKLE
10/09/2017 at 8:47 am
Reply

THE HEART DON’T LIE, YOUR MIND WILL PLAY TRICKS ON YOU. WHICH DO YOU CHOICE IS THE QUESTION YOU MUST LIVE WITH THE DECISIONS. LOL YOU ALREADY KNOWWWWWWWW MONEY DOESN’T MAKE YOU HAPPY BUT REALLLLLL COMFORTABLE DEAL WITH IT. HELL I WOULD LOVE HER TO, NEVER BE IN LOVE SHE BUYING MY LOOKS SO BE IT!


