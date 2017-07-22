Jeremy Meeks And Chloe Green Are “In Love”

Melissa Meeks is going to be mad! Meeks relationship with Chloe appears to be getting stronger all the time, and the celebrity duo has been inseparable.

The “Hot Felon,” was spotted hanging out with his new girlfriend in Beverly Hills, Topshop heiress Chloe Green, on the 21st of July, Friday.

The pair confirmed that they “are in love.”

Chloe and Jeremy were spotted sharing a kiss after grabbing a coffee from the Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf.

We can’t help but be a little sorry for Jeremy’s ex, Melissa Meeks.

She’s probably looking at the tabloids every day with her children that the man left behind, and wondering how her life turned upside down so fast.

It looks like the model’s life can’t get any better!

Despite Chloe and Jeremy’s “prestigious” nature, as you would call it, considering she’s a billionaire and he’s a model, the pair looked casual when they were strolling the streets and enjoying coffee.

A photographer asked the couple, “you guys are so much in love?”

And Meeks said, “Yes, we are.”

The new couple has been all over Los Angeles in the past few weeks, stopping at Catch restaurant and jewelry stores despite the controversy surrounding their relationship.

The duo was spotted making out in Turkey, and shortly after, it was confirmed Jeremy was still legally married to his wife.

Melissa previously told The Daily Mail she was completely blindsided by the news, as she thought he was in Turkey for “work.”

The woman was hit up on social media by many users, who tagged her in the pictures to show her what had been going on right underneath her nose. Despite the infidelity on Jeremy’s part, it was, in fact, the ex-con who filed for legal separation first. Maybe, it was hard for Melissa to let go?