Jenny Slate Opens Up About Her Unlikely Romance With Chris Evans

Jenny Slate has recently decided to open up about her failed relationship with Captain America star, Chris Evans.

She is also the first one to admit that they might have been an unlikely pair.

“We used to talk about what kinds of animals we were,” Slate stated. “Chris said it’s like I’m a chick riding on a St. Bernard’s head. We’re an odd match.”

In the end, the differences between them drove them to break up even though they loved each other very much.

Furthermore, her ex-lover’s fame was also an inconvenience when it came to spending time together out in the city because he would get recognized a lot.

“For him to go to a restaurant is totally different than for me to go. I sit in my window and I say ‘Hi’ to people on the street. I have more freedom because I’m not Captain America. I’m mostly a cartoon,” Slate explained.

While she was dating Evans, Slate was also dealing with a divorce from film editor Dean Fleischer-Camp and the attention that came with having a relationship with “Captain America” was just too much to handle for the Parks and Recreation actress.

“This is what I needed to do to feel normal,” she explained. “To be alone.”

She also admitted that although as soon as they met they had strong friendship vibes with each other, she soon got annoyed by the weekly game nights he insisted on having with the cast.

“Chris is a different speed than me — I think he really did just jump out of a plane for an interview. And so when he was like, ‘Game nights,’ I was like, ‘This is annoying. This guy’s like a sports guy. He’s the kid that likes P.E.’”

Despite her first impression about his lifestyle, his energy won her over. Slate also confessed that when she found out Evans had feelings for her she thought it was a “prank.”

“To be quite honest, I didn’t think I was his type,” she said.

“I’m considered some sort of alternative option, even though I know I’m a majorly vibrant sexual being.”

“If you are a woman who really cares about her freedom, her rights, her sense of being an individual, it is confusing to go out with one of the most objectified people in the entire world.”

In the end, although they might have had something special, Slate stated she does not regret breaking up with the actor and that they are still friends.