Jennifer Williams And Evelyn Lozada Break Down While Reading Takari Christie’s Book

If you’ve been keeping up with “Basketball Wives,” you would know that the last few episodes have been revolved heavily around the kids of some of the ladies. The daughter of cast member Jackie Christie is releasing a tell all book about life with her mom and the details in it were too heartbreaking for stars Evelyn Lozada and Jennifer Williams to even get through.

In a clip from next week’s episode, Evelyn Lozada, Jennifer Williams, and Shaunie O’Neal get together to hang out by the beach. Takari Lee Christie sent Evelyn and Jennifer a copy of her book before its August release date.

In the publication titled “Lights to a Shadow,” Lozada reads an excerpt that stated: “My mother would buy big jugs of vinegar and transfer them to 8 oz. bottles that I had to drink all the time.”

Lozada pauses to explain that Takari felt fat at the young age of nine due to her mother’s criticism and rules.

She goes on to share: “My mother took issue with everything about me. ‘Why are you chewing like that? That bite is too big. Why are you breathing so hard? Are you retarded? What’s wrong with you girl?”‘

Evelyn began to break down in tears just thinking about what Takari says she went through.

Jennifer chimes in to read another portion of the book where the 27-year-old recalls writing her first suicide note.

The ladies have an emotional moment before deciding to put the book away and keep it a secret for the time being.

The season was taped months ago, but now that the book release is nearing, many fans are more than excited to not only read the rest of the memoir but have a hand in Takari Lee’s success.

What do you think about “Lights to a Shadow?” Will you be purchasing it?