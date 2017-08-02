FREE NEWSLETTER
Jennifer Williams And Evelyn Lozada Break Down While Reading Takari Christie’s Book

Ricki Mathers Posted On 08/02/2017
Evelyn and JenniferSource: Holly Gozzip

If you’ve been keeping up with “Basketball Wives,” you would know that the last few episodes have been revolved heavily around the kids of some of the ladies. The daughter of cast member Jackie Christie is releasing a tell all book about life with her mom and the details in it were too heartbreaking for stars Evelyn Lozada and Jennifer Williams to even get through.

In a clip from next week’s episode, Evelyn Lozada, Jennifer Williams, and Shaunie O’Neal get together to hang out by the beach. Takari Lee Christie sent Evelyn and Jennifer a copy of her book before its August release date.

In the publication titled “Lights to a Shadow,” Lozada reads an excerpt that stated: “My mother would buy big jugs of vinegar and transfer them to 8 oz. bottles that I had to drink all the time.”

Lozada pauses to explain that Takari felt fat at the young age of nine due to her mother’s criticism and rules.

She goes on to share: “My mother took issue with everything about me. ‘Why are you chewing like that? That bite is too big. Why are you breathing so hard? Are you retarded? What’s wrong with you girl?”‘

Evelyn began to break down in tears just thinking about what Takari says she went through.

Jennifer chimes in to read another portion of the book where the 27-year-old recalls writing her first suicide note.

The ladies have an emotional moment before deciding to put the book away and keep it a secret for the time being.

The season was taped months ago, but now that the book release is nearing, many fans are more than excited to not only read the rest of the memoir but have a hand in Takari Lee’s success.

What do you think about “Lights to a Shadow?” Will you be purchasing it?

Post Views: 5,749

Read more about Evelyn Lozada Jackie Christie Basketball Wives Jennifer Williams Takari Lee

3 Comments

SPARKLE
08/03/2017 at 2:47 pm
Reply

I wouldn’t waste too many tears or fall back into those evil ways. Stop with the picking of who’s side to be on. Ladies act like Women. Jennifer it’s good to see her back don’t let this new form of craziness get you trapped up. Evelyn and Jackie are so WRONG if you don’t want anyone talking about your two children, keep your mouth closed. Evelyn you brought the bone now you wanna play victim, your recovery process or new person will forever be a process, just like an addict it’s forever. It’s going take determination and will along with God’s Grace a step by step process, same with messiness, bullying being the mean girls but faking for camera. I’m sure Jackie’s daughter has many issues but there’s always two sides to every story. The stealing clothes sound more juvenile than a family hook up smh. Some girls as we all know want to be grown before their time hate their mothers of course becomes mother early an usually doesn’t mature themselves. Wait lets not forget it’s everyone else’s fault. Not buying the book or all of the mess inside what took you so long to cry out for help hmmm exactly girl bye. Leave the children out of this mess. I’m sure both of you women have secrets that would have us all weeping. Keep it Real if nothing else.


Payton
08/03/2017 at 11:33 am
Reply

Thats such a touchy situation…people need to mind their own business yes that child felt a certain way but its two sides to a story..Apples dont fall far from the tree if she felt that jackie would do anything for money well Im saying the same about this book..Somethings are just not for the public and believe me no one is perfect..sometimes you just need to forgive and move on…Focus on you and your kids make your own family..just because its blood doesnt make it family..


Dorothy
08/02/2017 at 11:02 pm
Reply

I still feel like Evelyn had something to do with the book writing. After the baby incident all TAKARA had to do was let Jackie no she needed help. Instead of everyone judging help heal them. No matter what Evelyn will do anything to win. Even destroying family.


