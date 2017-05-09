Jennifer Morrison Won’t Appear In Possible Season 7 Of ‘Once Upon A Time’

Jennifer Morrison is officially waving goodbye to Once Upon a Time. She will not return for the possible Season 7. The morning after her character, Emma Swan, married Colin O’Donoghue’s Captain Hook during a musical episode, she posted on Instagram that Season 6 is her last as a series regular.

O’Donoghue, Morrison, Lana Parrilla, and Robert Carlyle have all entered contract negotiations in case there would be a possibility of a Season 7.

“As I reached the end of my six-year contract on Once Upon a Time, I was faced with a significant decision,” Morrison posted.

“ABC, Eddy Kitsis, and Adam Horowitz very generously invited me to continue as a series regular. After very careful consideration, I have decided that creatively and personally, it is time for me to move on.”

She added the fact that she will appear in one episode next year, if ABC renewvs the show and, during a statement sent to TVLine, Kitsis and Horowits producers said, “The past six years of collaborating with Jennifer as Emma Swan have been truly magical. Watching her breathe life into Emma, she accomplished more than we could have dreamed possible — she gave life to a brand-new Disney Princess, filled with strength and intelligence and an incredible closet full of red leather jackets.”

“We’ll miss seeing her every day, but her imprint upon Once Upon a Time is indelible. She will always be a part of the show and its heart and soul,” they also stated.

Many of the cast’s members contracts expired at the end of Season 6, and the producers have planned ahead for potential exits.

There might be two new characters, as Andrew J. West and Alison Fernandez might join the series.

“Any changes that we have to accommodate have been accommodated,” Kitsis stated. “We planned this finale from the beginning of the year, so whoever stays and whoever goes … all those questions have already been dealt with. The audience does not have to fear [anything feeling] incomplete.” Once Upon a Time’s Season 6 finale will air on Sunday, May 14.