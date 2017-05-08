Jennifer Morrison Will Not Return To ‘Once Upon A Time’ Next Season

For series star Jennifer Morrison, the show Once Upon a Time has morphed into “happily ever after.” After six seasons on the fairy tale-inspired ABC show, Morrison has revealed that her contract is up and she will not return next year.

Morrison has played the lead role of Emma Swan since the show began in 2011, protecting the town of Storybrooke from various witches and villains.

This morning, Morrison posted an announcement on Facebook proclaiming her intent to leave the show after the current season:

As I reached the end of my 6 year contract on ONCE UPON A TIME, I was faced with a significant decision. ABC, Eddy… Posted by Jennifer Morrison on Monday, May 8, 2017

Although she will not be a series regular next season, Morrison did graciously offer to appear in one episode in order to wrap up Emma’s storyline and give her a proper send-off.

Unfortunately for fans of Once Upon a Time, Morrison doesn’t appear to be the only actor leaving the show this year.

Co-stars Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas reportedly told fans at a convention in March that they would not be returning next year either.

As a matter of fact, ABC has yet to renew the show for a seventh season at all; with the three leads set to depart, it seems incredibly doubtful the show will receive an order for Season 7.

In its first few years, Once Upon a Time was a massive success for the network, bringing in viewers young and old alike with its connections to classic fairy tales and multiple Disney properties.

A spin-off series, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, lasted for only one 13-episode season from October 2013 to April 2014.

In its last few seasons, the ratings for Once Upon a Time have fallen sharply, leading to speculation that ABC could cancel the show.

Regardless, next week’s two-hour season finale is intended to wrap up the show’s main storyline, so it could serve as the series’ final episode if the network fails to renew the show. Once Upon a Time airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on ABC.