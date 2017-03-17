Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Shades of Blue’ Gets Renewed For Third Season As Alex Rodriguez Romance Moves Forward

Jennifer Lopez’s hit show, Shades of Blue, has been renewed for a third season on NBC.

This is a great accomplishment for a series that only started airing its second season on March 5. The third episode is set to air on Sunday at 10 PM.

13 episodes were ordered for the second season, but the third one will only feature 10.

Shades of Blue features a talented cast, which includes Ray Liotta and Drea de Matteo in addition to Lopez.

Jennifer Salke, who is NBC Entertainment president, shared: “We’re so hugely appreciative of everything Jennifer and Ray do and know it is due to their dedication, as well as the hard work of our incredible cast and producers, that Shades of Blue has so clearly and compellingly earned a third-season renewal.”

She added: “This show continues to mine powerful stories that always leave us hungry for more.”

Ratings for the new season have been pretty decent, hovering around 5 million viewers.

The early renewal of the crime drama could be linked to the fact that Lopez has a very busy schedule in the upcoming months.

She is involved in World of Dance, a dance competition, that will be on the same network. Bye Bye Birdie, which will debut later this year, is also a big project for the 47-year-old mother of two.

The professional success for Lopez comes at a time when her love life appears to be on the right track. Things have started heating up with baseball legend Alex Rodriguez.

Advertisement

The twosome was spotted this week looking happy after a romantic dinner in Miami.