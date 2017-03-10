Jennifer Lopez’s Relationship With Alex Rodriguez Is Just For Show, Claim Sources!

Rumors have been going around that Jennifer Lopez has moved on from her hot reunion with former lover Ben Affleck and found someone else to date – MLA star Alex Rodriguez!

However, according to trusty insiders, the alleged relationship is not genuine but in fact it’s only for show!

“It’s fake,” one source claimed about the Rodriguez Lopez romance.

The insider also mentioned that this is not the first time Lopez used dating rumors in order to promote herself, like it allegedly happened with Drake!

“Another PR stunt like when she was dating Drake!”

“She’s the queen of fake romance items,” added the insider who has worked close to Lopez.

As fans undoubtedly already know, the 47 years old Lopez has been spotter with rapper Drake earlier this year and their alleged romance gave her a lot of time in the spotlight as people speculated they were also working on a single together.

Later on, it was also speculated that she dumped Drake and started dating Cristiano Ronaldo!

However, despite all the other rumors that are not real in the slightest, her romance-rekindling with former fiancé Ben Affleck is apparently the only truth, sources claimed.

According to reports, after more than a decade since they split, the hot pair decided to give their relationship another chance.

“It was like they’d never split up,” one source revealed about the reunion.

Furthermore, the actress and singer also allowed Affleck to talk nostalgically about the past romance to the public.

“I think different time, different thing, who knows what could’ve happened, but there was a genuine love there,” J.Lo. herself also claimed during a recent interview.

Do you think all of her other rumored affairs are in fact just covers for her reunion with Ben Affleck?

