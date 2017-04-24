Jennifer Lopez’s Dad Has Given All Of His Money To Scientology In Hopes Of Getting Superpowers – Artist Devastated!

As it turns out, Scientology has ruined the life of Jennifer Lopez’s family!

Advertisement

According to new reports, her father, David’s involvement with the controversial cult has left the man completely broke!

David Lopez was a devout Scientologist for years and he claimed to have given the religion “hundreds of thousands” of dollars but he still refused to leave the cult.

The man also revealed that he was charmed by what Scientology supposedly had to give and so he spent an entire fortune on odd courses meant to help him gain superpowers!

David admitted it was scary at first.

“Some of the things that were mentioned I had no knowledge of — like the reactive mind, how you can ‘go clear,’ and what ‘going clear’ was,” Jennifer Lopez’s father added.

But after some time, the fear of the unknown went away and he started feeling curious. He wanted to conquer the reactive part of his mind in order to gain more personal power. “I didn’t care about business or stature. I just wanted to do it for myself, to get more personal power.”

The man also claims he did achieve his goal.

Scientology has been accused of many shady schemes, one of them being manipulating its members into spending huge amounts of money on their courses. The Church has denied the accusations.

David, however, had admitted that he fell into their traps and lost all of his money.

In the past, the man used to live in a million-dollar house in Pasadena, California.

Advertisement

But the financial hardships caused by his involvement with Scientology forced him and his wife, Carla Padilla to move to a cheaper home in the suburb of Azusa.