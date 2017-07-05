Jennifer Lopez Wears Sexy Double Thigh-High Cutout Dress As She Debuts New Song!

On Tuesday, Jennifer Lopez gave her fans a taste of her new music when she premiered her song Ni Tu Ni Yo during Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular. J.Lo. filmed the performance a few days before to the live NBC special in New York.

Aside from her awesome, catchy music, the star also had some fashion to remember.

Lopez rocked a sexy black dress with silver and gold embellishments that had waist-high slits on both sides, showing off her toned legs.

The singer dominated the stage as she performed alongside Alexander Delgado and Randy Malcom Martinez who were featured on Jennifer’s new album.

In addition, the superstar also had the honor to open the Fireworks Spectacular with a pre-recorded version of perhaps her most known song – Jenny from the Block.

After her performance had aired, the singer took to social media to announce that Ni Tu Ni Yo is now available everywhere for download as well as streaming. took to Instagram after her performance aired to announce that “Ni Tu Ni Yo” was “available everywhere NOW for download and streaming.”

Jennifer Lopez returned to New York at the end of June to film the performance at Hunters Point Park in Long Island City, and she was joined by her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.

The pair was spotted holding hands as they went for a walk around the Big Apple with Jennifer Lopez still wearing the gown that left little to the imagination.

It looks like the couple had a lot of fun around the town despite the cheating scandal that has been surrounding Rodriguez lately.

What do you think of J.Lo.’s newest song? What about her fashion?