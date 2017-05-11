Jennifer Lopez To Her Boy Toy Alex Rodriguez: Clean Up Your Act!

It looks like Jennifer Lopez’s boy toy Alex Rodriguez is getting a major makeover, thanks to his girlfriend! The two have been together since March 2017, and now that things are slowly getting more serious between them, Lopez has summoned her team to glam up her main squeeze and bring his fashion to her level.

Advertisement

According to a source close to the couple, “A-Rod has great style and knows how to look great, but her team can make him look even better,” as they have access to the best clothes in the world.

J.Lo. has started an entire list of rules to help maintain his style to her standards!

“She’s given him an approved wardrobe list, and a list of instructions on where to stand next to her on red carpets,” the insider claimed.

The results of her effort to make the man look stunning could be seen at this year’s Met Gala, where Jennifer wore a gorgeous blue Valentino dress, while Rodriguez showed off his Tom Ford dapper tux.

The source revealed that while Alex used to shop for clothes in stores, Lopez’s team can get him anything straight from runways around the world!

Fortunately, the man is not at all uncomfortable with the extra attention and is happy with his new stylist.

Even though he’s never been super into fashion, having a team to bring him clothes all that time is something he enjoys for now, “Plus, he does look extra sharp.”

Advertisement

What do you think about their relationship? Is J.Lo.’s perfectionism ever going to annoy Rodriguez? Tell us what you think by cruising down to the comment section.