Jennifer Lopez Teases New Music Video With Sultry Photo

Nick Markus Posted On 09/01/2017
0
0


jennifer-lopezSource: billboard.com

Fans are anticipating Jennifer Lopez’s music comeback. Yesterday, the beloved celeb took to social media to share a sneak peek of her upcoming Spanish song Amor Amor Amor’s music video. The hit also features rapper Wisin.

The star posted a teaser picture showing the multi-talented woman looking fierce in a fur coat, leather pants, Guess tee, lace up boots and loads of gold accessories.

In the photo, Lopez seems to be riding an empty subway car all by herself.

‘Preparando algo grande en mi barrio!! #amoramoramor 🖤🎬🎥💣 @wisin @jessyterrero #videonuevo #vienepronto (preparing something big for my neighborhood, new video coming soon)’ J.Lo captioned the mysterious snap.

Jennifer Lopez has teased the new music coming up back in May as well in the caption of a video showing her makeup free.

As fans may already be aware, the superstar is currently working with her former husband Marc Anthony on a Spanish-language album.

This would be Lopez’s first Spanish album in the last ten years.

The last such LP was Como Ama Una Mujer, in 2007.

In the last couple of months, Jennifer Lopez has been getting her fans excited about the upcoming music on social media and even teased a collab with none other than Nicky Jam.

Are you excited to finally watch the music video for Amor Amor Amor?

