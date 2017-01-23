Jennifer Lopez Takes Hot Pictures for Drake but Drama is Close by

Ever since Drake and Jennifer Lopez have made their relationship public on social media they have definitely taken the world by storm as the perfect celebrity couple that no one could have ever anticipated but somehow looked great together.

Although the news of them dating came out of nowhere and also, there is a significant 17 year old difference between the two, nothing seems to stay in the way of their happiness.

The two may have been laying low since they opened up about their romance to their followers and fans but that doesn’t mean there is anything going wrong with their relationship. In fact, according to reports, it seems like the diva hasn’t been slacking when it comes to keeping her 17 years younger boyfriend satisfied.

The sun came out eventually…always does…☀️ A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 20, 2017 at 8:13pm PST

The 47 year old J.Lo. has posted a few very hot pictures on her own Instagram account this past weekend, showing off her sexy body. One photo shows her on the bed displaying her long legs in a leather skirt, while the other picture gives a small peek down her skirt.

It looked like a private photo shoot for her lover that she decided to post for the world to see as well. We are certain Drake appreciated the sexy photos.

“She’s head over heels for Drake,” claimed a source close to the couple. “It’s a new relationship, but she really likes him. She’s really into him.”

On the other hand, although the relationship seems to be going quite well, other sources claim Jennifer Lopez may soon bring a lot of drama in Drake’s life.

Lopez’s ex Casper Smart, who dated her on-and-off for five years, may have a new backup dancer gig lined up with another singer besides J.Lo.

Oops, awkward!

According to reports based on source verified information, Caspar Smart might get hired by none other than Mariah Carey to choreograph her next tour and J.Lo. couldn’t be more “furious” about it.