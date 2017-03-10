Jennifer Lopez Sports Huge Ring On Wedding Finger, Sparks Alex Rodriguez Engagement Rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are said to be engaged after dating for only a few weeks. The famous singer and actress was recently spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on her wedding finger.

Some were quick to call it an engagement ring, but it is not the case.

Lopez has had the ring for a few years, but she could be wearing it now to send a strong signal that she wants to make the new romance work.

Moreover, in another sign that things are moving quickly, Lopez took her daughter, Emme, to Miami for the weekend. Plot twist, Rodriguez, who ended a one-year relationship with Anne Wojcicki in February, lives in the Sunshine State.

Wojcicki is an entrepreneur who was married to Sergey Brin for eight years. Brin is one of the co-founders of the giant Internet company, Google.

Insiders, who are close to the Shades Of Blue actress, are trying their best to pretend that the burgeoning relationship is not moving too fast.

One of them stated: “She will be in Miami for the weekend and plans to see A-Rod, but will also spend time with friends.”

Lopez and Rodriguez have known each other for a very long time. This could help speed up their cute love story

One source had the following to share about the situation: “A-Rod always had a thing for J-Lo, but she was always with someone, and he was always with someone, because of their schedules, but they text and talk every day. It’s getting serious fast.”

Lopez was married three times, and the baseball legend walked down the aisle once before.