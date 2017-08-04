Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Workout Routine – Here’s The Star’s Secret To Staying Young

Jennifer Lopez’s exceptional body is the result of a lot of hard work! The talented actress and singer took to social media today to share a few Instagram stories showing off her workout routine. Let’s just say, it’s no walk in the park!

As fans certainly already know, the star is famous for her killer looks and for the fact that she just doesn’t seem to age!

The secret? – a healthy lifestyle complete with following the right diet and spending hours upon hours training at the gym whenever she has some time during those days her schedule is relatively empty.

Aside from that, we are sure that being focused and having a positive mindset helps too!

The result is pretty obvious – the 48-year-old actress looks exceptional and not a day over 25!

In her Insta story, the celebrity can be seen pumping some iron before lunging across the gym.

Source: instagram.com

Source: instagram.com

Although J.Lo. was pretty focused on working out, her favorite exercise partner, boyfriend Alex Rodriguez was nowhere to be found.

Followers of the couple may remember that the controversial A.Rod recently opened up about their relationship and gushed over his significant other during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

‘We both appreciate where we are in our lives. We appreciate being parents, and we are so similar; we are both kind of workaholics,’ the man revealed.

Advertisement

What do you think of Jennifer Lopez’ workout routine? Are you impressed with how good the star looks?