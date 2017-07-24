Jennifer Lopez Shares Intimate Photos With Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez From Their Joint Birthday Bash, Flaunts Sexy Figure!

Jennifer Lopez is 48 years old now, and she looks better than ever! Even though the gorgeous celebrity’s birthday is today, she has already celebrated early with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez who also has his birthday this week, on July 27.

Lopez and Rodriguez partied on Saturday, and the singer and actress wore a breathtaking sheer black dress.

J.Lo. took to social media on her big day to share snaps from the party, and her gown did not cover much of her perfect figure.

There is no doubt that Jennifer Lopez is an expert at making an entrance.

Stepping into my birthday week like… #Yassss #itsmybirthdaytoday #leosbelike #LEOs 📸: @lacarba A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

The star was not shy to admit that she was ‘feeling’ her look that put her rock hard abs on full display.

As expected, the birthday couple’s dinner and the cake were not short of spectacular.

‘Celebrating our lives… Happy birthday #birthdaymoment #birthdaygirl #birthdayboy #birthdaybash #birthdayweek,’ she captioned a photo which showed her snuggling into A-Rod’s arm at the table.

‘In a crowded room but it’s just the two of you… #birthdaylaughs #insidejokesallday #team #US,’ she said on social media, later on, captioning a photo of her whispering into her lover’s ear.

The pair had a lot of sweet PDA all night long.

In a crowded room but it's just the two of you… #birthdaylaughs #insidejokesallday #team #US 📸: @lacarba A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

The next day, on Sunday, Lopez and Rodriguez continued their celebration in Miami, Florida.

J.Lo slayed an all white look during their outing at Prime 112 restaurant.

Just last month A-Rod opened up about their relationship, claiming he found the experience humbling.

In addition, he also revealed, during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, that fans often mistake him for Jennifer Lopez’s security guard when recognizing her on the street.

What do you think of the pair’s sweet relationship – will it last? Also, do you agree that Jennifer slayed in her birthday party dress?