Jennifer Lopez Posts Accidental Cute Moment With Daughter Emme

Jennifer Lopez and her daughter, Emme are just the cutest together! The 47-year-old singer and actress took to social media to share a precious, but also quite a funny moment with her 9-year-old daughter on Friday night.

It looks like not only is J.Lo. a great performer and multi-talented artist but she is also a great mother.

The video the star posted on Instagram showing her alongside pre-teen daughter Emme melted the hearts of her followers in an instant.

In the short video, Jennifer Lopez, who was still in her Shades of Blue wardrobe, and Emme are looking at the camera, trying to take a selfie, when the daughter realizes they were actually filming!

‘When you’re trying to take a pic and video is on… #preciousmoments #coconut,’ Lopez simply captioned the clip.

As fans may be aware, the multi-talented artist shares 9-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with her former husband, Marc Anthony.

J.Lo. and Mark are still on good terms despite the split and are even currently working together on Lopez’s upcoming Spanish-language album.

In addition, the salsa singer even showed up in her music video for her newest single ‘Ni Tu Ni Yo,’ featuring Cuban reggaeton group Gente De Zona.

