Jennifer Lopez Moving Too Fast With Alex Rodriguez – Like She Did With Drake

“Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer Jennifer Lopez, and her new beau, Alex Rodriguez, have released their first picture together as a couple, and it is a very steamy one.

The photo surfaced on social media just hours after friends of the Latin diva revealed that she is moving too fast and could get her heart broken again.

Via Instagram, Miss Lopez unveiled a grainy photo where Rodriguez can be seen kissing her neck.

Despite being on vacation in the Bahamas, the mom of two is wearing a full face of makeup; her hair appears as if she walked out the salon.

It is not known why but she immediately deleted the picture after sharing it with her millions of followers.

Lopez and the flavor of the week are enjoying a romantic getaway in Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club on Great Guana Cay in the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas.

The pair boarded a flight from Florida on Friday and has been enjoying the finest things in life on the island.

A-Rod is said to be head over heels over Lopez whom he calls his dream girl.

However, some family members worry that as she did with rapper Drake, Lopez is going too fast too soon, and will get hurt.

A source said: “Friends are worried because she’s only just come out of the relationship with Drake and she’s jumped right back in. There are concerns that she’s moving way too fast.”

The true insider went on to add: “[Lopez’s] heading for heartbreak again. When it comes to love, she marches to the beat of her own drum, and she can’t help being a hopeless romantic.”

Do you think Lopez and Rodriguez will last?