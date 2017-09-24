FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Music

Jennifer Lopez Is Donating $1 Million To Victims Of Hurricane In Puerto Rico

Todd Malm Posted On 09/24/2017
Jennifer LopezSource: Billboard.com

Jennifer Lopez has some big news today, Sunday, September 24th. While at a press conference with Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, the pop-star announced she would donate $1 million to those affected by the hurricane in Puerto Rico. The island was hit by the storm and reports claim the entire country is without electricity.

J-Lo used her social media on Friday to reveal that she has not spoken to her family in the troubled nation since the hurricanes devastated the area.

Lopez said while at the conference, “what’s foremost in my mind and many others is trying to figure out the best way to help.” She urges people to support and donate to the efforts on the website, UnitedForPuertoRico.com.

“Together, we can help rebuild our island and the Caribbean.”

Cuomo thanked the pop-sensation for making it to the press conference. In his tweet, he expressed gratitude for her efforts yet again, “thank you @Jlo for joining us today.” The man also tweeted the link to the charity website so followers can help; you can see the post above.

Hurricane season of 2017 has proven to be disastrous, as those in Puerto Rico aren’t the only ones to be hit by storms.

Hurricane Harvey ripped through Houston, Texas recently, with the governor of the Lone Star state telling the federal government that it could cost billions and billions of dollars. However, a spokesman for the administration said Texas shouldn’t rely on the federal department to foot the bill. Either way, our thoughts, and prayers go out to all those affected by natural disasters this year.

2 Comments

Miguel
09/24/2017 at 3:46 pm
Reply

Really j you know money is nothing for you. What they need is you there so they can be live just go there and hog some people it will mean more than a million dollars trust me


D. Crabtree
09/24/2017 at 2:45 pm
Reply

It’s a shame she doesn’t give some of her easy got millions to animal charities, to pay back for some of the hurt she’s caused to so many animals, for them being killed, to enable her to have so many useless, unneeded fur items.


