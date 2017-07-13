Jennifer Lopez Hired Private Investigator To Follow Cheating Alex Rodriguez Everywhere He Goes

Sources revealed that although Jennifer Lopez has not dumped her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez after his cheating scandal, she did hire a private investigator to follow his every move. Apparently, the man found out, and the pair had a huge fight, but the insider assured us they are working through it.

Last month, J.Lo.’s boyfriend was caught cheating when an interview with his alleged former mistress Lauren Hunter was publicized.

But the whole scandal did not make the star want to break up with him.

In fact, she just got worried about losing him, so she resorted to spying on him.

‘She is really into Alex and wants it to work. So she is trying to control as much as she can,’ the source explained.

Despite the cheating drama, the two still gushed over each other in interviews.

Earlier in the month, Jennifer Lopez stated Rodriguez is a beautiful person and a loving father to his daughters, 12-year-old Natasha, and 9-year-old Ella, who he shares with Cynthia Scurtis.

‘He is a generous human being with his family, with his friends, with me. He is caring and sweet and capable and responsible and just all the beautiful things you would want a man to be. I feel really lucky right now, so I am excited about life, but I am more excited for people to get to see who he really is,’ Lopez gushed over her beau.

It sounds like the feeling is mutual as the man stated he is having a great time with the ‘amazing’ J.Lo. who he claimed is one of the smartest human beings he’s ever met and also an incredible mother.

Advertisement

Do you think their relationship is healthy considering Rodriguez reportedly cheated and Lopez is spying on him? Will they last?