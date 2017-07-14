Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Perky Butt in Skimpy Bikini; Check Out The Photo!

Jennifer Lopez never fails to amaze her fans with her amazing figure. The 47-year-old singer treated her 67 million Instagram followers to a new hot picture of her flaunting her perky ass in a skimpy black bikini yesterday.

In the photograph, the singer is looking focused at her phone while she is soaking up the sun on a sunbed.

Her derriere can be clearly seen as she was lying on her stomach.

Jennifer didn’t seem to realize that someone was taking a photo of her as she was looking completely absorbed by her phone.

Missing Miami…⛱🏝☀️👄 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 13, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

In the pic’s caption, she wrote ‘Missing Miami,’ and she also posted a bunch of emojis.

Her fans gushed over her amazing body all over the comments’ section.

‘When you’ve got it, you flaunt it! All your hard work and dedication to exercise has paid off!! Good for you!!’ a fan commented. Another added, ‘Looking forward to seeing what @jlo looks like at 60 or 70 because she seems to get better with age. @arod is a lucky man!’

Other fans expressed their wish to steal Jennifer from her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.

‘Can you stand up and turn around please. Sorry Arod but I like her way before you did,’ one of them wrote, while another vowed, ‘I’m gonna steal Jenny away from a rod man #Unbelievable.’

Another fan begged the mother-of-two to date him. ‘Jloooo date a normal down to earth construction guy like me. @jlo,’ the fan said.

It seems that the former professional baseball player had proposed to Jennifer during their latest trip to Paris. A source close to the couple revealed the fact that Alex got down on one knee and he asked J.Lo to marry him. J.Lo burst into tears and she accepted. Congrats! We wish both of them all the happiness in the world!