Home » Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Breakfast In Bed With Her Twins – Check Out The No Makeup Pic!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 10/21/2017
jennifer_lopezSource: etonline.com

The singer and actress is spending some precious time with her beloved twins! This morning, it looks like Jennifer Lopez enjoyed some delicious breakfast in bed with 9-year-old Mac and Emme.

J.Lo. then took to social media to share the special moment with her many followers.

‘Happy Saturday!! Good morning everyone!!! #breakfastinbed #meandmycoconuts #thatsemmesheadundertheblanket #lifeisgoodtoday,’ she captioned the photo that showed the entertainer makeup free.

It is no secret that many women admire and even envy Jennifer Lopez for her beauty and youthfulness, and it looks like the star looks just as good in the morning, without any makeup on as she does all dolled up for events and photo shoots.

Last week, the singer was at the Tidal X: Brooklyn benefit show where she performed in a really sexy red outfit.

It was composed of a latex bra and underwear, fishnet stockings and glittery thigh-high boots and it is safe to say that Jennifer Lopez simply slayed it!

At the event, Lopez and her significant other, Alex Rodriguez also opened up about their efforts to raise money for those that need it most following the natural disaster in Puerto Rico.

What do you think of J.Lo.’s makeup-free look?

1 Comment

Erica Wynn
10/21/2017 at 4:17 pm
Reply

With or without makeup, J-lo will always look beautiful.


