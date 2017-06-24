Jennifer Lopez Disses Haters Who Accused Her Of Photoshopping Her Hard Abs!

No one can really argue with the fact that Jennifer Lopez is a gorgeous woman who really takes care of her body, but even the beautiful actress can be the victim of haters, accusing her of faking her tight bod and jealousy-worthy abs. That does not mean the star is going to just stand by and let them accuse her of Photoshopping her hard work.

Jennifer Lopez shot back at her followers who recently accused her of editing her latest Instagram photo.

The star shared the picture below and while most people were impressed by the result of her workouts, some of them though they saw some signs of it being just another celebrity Photoshop fail.

Ayyyyy… 😂 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 22, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

Some noticed what looks like a smudge just under her sweatshirt on the right and claimed it must have been a result of an unsuccessful attempt at altering the picture.

But the actress and singer had none of it! Before the speculations could spread, even more, Lopez replied to the hateful comments and then even shared a screen caption of her response as part of her Instagram story.

‘Omg…Just a smudge on the mirror…lol…not photoshop. #lordblessthehaters #gymrat #youshouldtryit #wishtherewasphotoshopforhaters,’ the fit 47-year-old performer wrote, dissing all of the haters with just a few hashtags.

We don’t understand how people are so doubtful that a celebrity who has a trainer, a chef, and a very specific diet looks so good even at her age.

After all, working out and eating healthy can do miracles.

Advertisement

Do you think Jennifer Lopez altered the image?