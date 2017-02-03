Jennifer Lopez Cheating on Drake with Cristiano Ronaldo?

Although as many of you already know, Jennifer Lopez is in a relationship with Drake, it looks like the diva wants more than just one man in her life. According to reports, Drake and Jennifer are very happy together but that doesn’t stop her from also seeing Cristiano Ronaldo on the side!

The couple have been showing a lot of PDA in public and posted many sexy pictures on social media trying to boast about their celebrity relationship.

However, just a few weeks after the world was taken aback by the news that Drake and J.Lo are an item, the mom of two was spotted partying with playboy Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal, ditching Drake as if it was nothing.

According to a source, the star and the soccer player got close after they first partied together in July at Lopez’s birthday bash. Ever since then they’ve kept in touch and people seem to think that it is definitely more than friendship between the two. The fact that she began dating Drake did not deter Lopez from fooling around with Ronaldo behind his back.

“Until this point, Jen has been able to juggle both Cristiano and Drake,” claimed the insider. “But it’s going to explode in Jen’s face — Drake will hit the roof when he finds out he’s being two-timed!”

But that’s not just it! A third man is trying to get her back!

Lopez’s ex Casper Smart, who dated her on-and-off for five years, has allegedly decided to work as a back-up dancer for none other than Jennifer’s rival, Mariah Carey, just to make Jenny from the block jealous.

According to sources, it is not out of the question, in fact, it’s more than possible that Mariah will indeed hire Smart to choreograph her entire upcoming tour and that is allegedly making Jennifer Lopez “furious!”