Jennifer Lopez And Marc Anthony Are Getting Along Great, Impossible To Be A Couple Again

As Celebrity Insiders readers know, Jennifer Lopez is going out with a retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez and seems to have the time of her life, so everyone has to wonder – is the possibility of a reconciliation between the singer and former husband, Marc Anthony?

J.Lo was invited to an episode of “Live with Kelly” and responded to a series of questions by Kelly Ripa and guest host Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

At first, the singer started to talk about her lovely daughter Emme Maribel and how talented she is at sewing. Jennifer also revealed that her grandmother was a seamstress and that’s where her 9-years old daughter got this ability.

Lopez added that Emme has been doing it for a couple of years and she did her Halloween costume herself and even created a dress for the “Jenny from the Block” singer.

J.Lo pointed out to a photo that appeared on screen in which she is wearing a dark-green dress and posing with Emme, son Maximilian David and ex-spouse Marc Anthony during the twins’ recent 9th birthday party. Jennifer completed the story saying that the dress fits her perfectly and that her daughter is a real talent.

This gave the host the opportunity to ask her about Marc Anthony and what is their status. Relaxed, J.Lo said that she and Anthony are close, but nothing more than just friends, and they get along great when it comes to co-parenting their twins. Besides, the ex-lovers are even making a Spanish album together at the moment!

Not wanting to let her words to be misinterpreted, Jennifer concluded that they’re really good the way they are but it is impossible for them to get back together as a couple.

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, 48 years-old, split in July 2011, after seven years of marriage.