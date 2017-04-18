Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Unite Families For A Great Vacation

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez brought their kids and are spending a lovely vacation in the Dominican Republic. Also, the two families celebrated Easter in style, reportedly completing it with a fun-filled egg hunt.

The 47-years old singer and A-Rod have been spending the past few days together, essentially confirming once again that things are getting pretty serious between them!

Alex even shared their happiness on Instagram, posting two beautiful pics, showing the joint families having fun. In his first photo, the former baseball player is wearing all white while relaxing on a white leather couch.

Beside him stand his two daughters Natasha Alexander and Ella Alexander, as well as J.Lo’s son Maximilian (Max) David Muñiz. The former Yankees star captioned the snapshot, “#couchpotatoes #eastersundaywiththekids.”

#happyeaster from all of us (📸: Ana Carballosa / @lacarba) A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:28pm PDT

On the second pic that Alex shared, we can see all the children, including Max’s twin Emme Maribel Muñiz.

#couchpotatoes #eastersundaywiththekids (📸: Ana Carballosa / @lacarba) A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Apr 16, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

J.Lo and A-Rod spared no expense and stayed at the Casa De Campo Resort & Villas, which costs about $10,000 a night, but the surroundings are incredible.

The two families enjoyed themselves and even hosted an Easter egg hunt at their villa, together with some friends. Afterwards, they had a family lunch together and watched movies inside the resort.

It seems that the kids got along great and Jennifer and Alex couldn’t be more happier. A-Rod’s mom was also present and rumors say that she and J.Lo behave like they have known each other forever.

Advertisement

Lopez was able to perform her very first show in the Dominican Republic and took the stage at the Altos de Chavón Amphitheater on the night of Apr. 15. How all good things come to an end, their getaway is expected to last only 10 days.