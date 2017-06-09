Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Trying Desperately To Make It Seem Like They Are Still Going Strong Amid Cheating Scandal!

Even though it certainly looks like their relationship is crumbling, the couple are still sharing personal pictures, trying to make it seem like everything is Okay between them. Sources have confirmed that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are desperately trying to convince the public that there is no problem in paradise.

Just a little before the shocking news that Rodriguez had been cheating with a fitness model surfaced, J.Lo. and her boyfriend tried to strike a pre-emptive P.R. move.

Both of them posted a happy couple photo to each of their Instagram accounts.

Although the pictures were shared with the world during the weekend, insiders claim that the baseball player was already well aware his infidelity was about to be revealed.

Happy Sunday! #downtime (📷: Ana [email protected] ) A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jun 4, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

While Alex Rodriguez posted a pic of the couple cuddling captioning it ‘Happy Sunday,’ J.Lo’s one showed the pair enjoying some pool time alongside their children with a similar caption.

Happy Sunday everybody!! #sundayfunday [email protected] A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 4, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

Recently, Lauren Hunter – Alex’ mistress decided to come out about their relationship and revealed many juicy and intimate details.

‘His biggest fetish is voyeurism. He would rather see me getting pleasure than him get pleasure. I have been on trips to New York, and we have not even had sex, he has just pleased me. He gets himself off. It’s strange. Sex is not soft and gentle, he’s rough. He’s good in bed, and well endowed; he is circumcised! I do not think he has ever made love to anybody, ever,’ the woman shared about their sexual life.

Despite the shocking scandal, Lopez chose to remain by him, and the couple did some damage control, trying to make it seem like they were still going strong.

However, paparazzi caught them looking awkward around each other following the affair reveal.

Pals of Jennifer’s revealed that the star is in denial about what a creep Rodriguez really is and is still trying to make it work with him.

One source added that J.Lo. will simply turn against anybody who claims the perfect image she created for the two of them is anything but true.

