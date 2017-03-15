Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Spotted On Hot Getaway Together!

On Monday, Jennifer Lopez showed off her rock-hard abs in a gym at Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club in the Bahamas during her hot getaway with her new lover, Alex Rodriguez.

Advertisement

The beautiful woman looked more in shape than ever in her green sports bra that exposed her abdomen.

But what is more important than the workouts she never misses, not even when she is on vacation, is the fact that her relationship with Alex Rodriguez seems to have taken quite a serious turn.

After they were accused of pretending to be together just for show, the couple has been proving everybody wrong by not only going on a trip together but also starting speculations that the two are engaged! Lopez showed off her huge diamond ring to the paparazzi who caught her boarding the plane to Miami.

“It’s fake. Another PR stunt like when she was dating Drake!” one source claimed.

“She’s the queen of fake romance items,” added the insider who has worked with the star in the past.

As Celebrity Insider readers already know, the alleged couple has been close friends for years and now they are trying to prove that their friendship grew into romance.

While Lopez and Rodriguez spend time together in Miami like a real couple, people are still not convinced.

One insider claimed that Lopez IS dating someone and that someone is not Rodriguez but her ex, fiancé Ben Affleck!

The source explained that the two rekindled their romance that originally ended in 2004 and have been meeting in secret a lot lately.

“It was like they’d never split up,” the source stated about the alleged secret relationship between Lopez and Affleck.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Lopez herself talked to the press about Affleck, saying that “There was a genuine love there.”