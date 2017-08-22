Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Might Get Married Soon, Sources Say

Jennifer Lopez is definitely enjoying her free time in the company of her significant other Alex Rodriguez. But is their relationship so strong they are heading for the next step?

According to a source close to the couple, they are happier than ever, and that has been pretty visible on their social media platforms.

‘Those in J.Lo’s inner circle see her relationship with A-Rod going the distance. They definitely see marriage potential here. J.Lo loves that they have so much in common. They’re both parents and they are both successful in business. Their lives, while busy, really complement each other,’ the insider explained.

Another snitch stated that Rodriguez is just as open to getting married as Lopez and he is genuinely happy to be with her.

Besides, his children have also taken a liking to her, and that means a lot to him.

So much that the man recently even talked openly in an interview about how she positively influences his kids every day.

Apparently, A.Rod firmly believes in women’s equality and thinks Lopez is the perfect role model in that aspect for his daughters.

Her business skills, hard work, and overall independent success are the things that make her shine the most, the man believes.

Lately, the pair has been showing off their romance by posting PDA filled pictures online or even family pics with each other’s kids.

Love our weekends…🌺🌺🌺. Now back to work!! #riseandgrind #workhardhavefun #livelovelaugh A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 22, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

It looks like the man is simply crazy about Lopez and she also cares about him very much.

What a match made in heaven! Do you think they should tie the knot soon?