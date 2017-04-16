Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Looking At A Prenup To Protect Huge Net Worth

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have a huge net worth of $760 million, which is why it was not all that surprising that they have already started working on a prenup because they plan to get married.

However, what is surprising is the news that Lopez and Rodriguez are hoping to get married at the end of the year.

The singer/actress and former baseball player began dating in early 2017 after she had a brief romance with rapper Drake.

Moreover, several sources to the “Maid in Manhattan” actress said that the romance with Rodriguez is moving very fast, and they hope to become husband and wife around the Christmas holidays.

A person close to “The Wedding Planner” had the following to say to In Touch: “She really wants to marry Alex by the end of the year.She doesn’t want to wait because she knows he’s her soul mate.”

However, before picking the dress, the ring, and the venue, there is a more important business to handle – the prenup, because they have gone through failed marriages before.

Lopez was married three times, and Rodriguez walked down the aisle once. With her albums, concerts, movies, television shows, and her brand, Miss Lopez is worth a whopping $360 million.

As for the former professional athlete, he has a net worth of $400 million after spending a decade as a player with the New York Yankees, getting an income from the Mercedes-Benz dealership in League City, Texas he owned, his art collection, and various investments.

The spy said they have “have been talking about a prenuptial agreement,” and added: “Jennifer not only wants to protect her money, but she also wants to make sure her kids [twins Max and Emme, 9] are taken care of.”

Moreover, the insider said Rodriguez, who is a father to daughters – 12-year-old Natasha and Ella, 8 – feels the same way.

The source added: “Alex is always on top of his finances, so a prenup is imperative to him, too.”

What are your thoughts on Lopez and Rodriguez getting married so fast?