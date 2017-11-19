Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Headed For A Split?

The romance between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez has been going strong since they began dating in February, but a source close to the couple claims that Lopez is now ready for some time apart. Is it possible the singer and former baseball player are heading for a split?

According to OK! Magazine, Lopez has essentially put her life on hold during the past few months and has not spent any time with friends or her kids, she is getting claustrophobic and ready for some time away from Rodriguez.

The insider does clarify that there is nothing technically wrong with the relationship, J. Lo. is just in need of a little alone time, since they haven’t had a day off from each other in months. The couple apparently agrees that a short break will do them some good.

Jennifer Lopez recalls the early days of dating Alex Rodriguez in V.F.'s December cover story, but it was one text from @ARod that really took their first date to the next level: "You look sexy AF." At the link in bio, see more photos from the couple's intimate shoot with @MarioTestino. A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on Oct 31, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

Jennifer Lopez is currently shooting the romantic comedy Second Act with This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia, and in the latest issue of Star, the tabloid claims that Rodriguez isn’t happy about his girlfriend spending so much time with the actor. However, Gossip Cop set the record straight, and reports that there is no truth to the story.

Rodriguez is perfectly aware that Lopez’s job sometimes requires her to have pretend romances, and her working relationship with Ventimiglia – who has a girlfriend – doesn’t bother him.

Per People Magazine, Lopez and the former Yankee may have never gotten together if she wouldn’t have taken the chance to approach him while he was having lunch in Beverly Hills. Lopez says she is shy when it comes to things like that, but she decided to tap him on the shoulder and say hello.

The two met twelve years earlier when she was still married to Marc Anthony, so she tried to connect with him again when the opportunity presented itself, and after she said hello that day at lunch, Rodriguez later ended up calling her and asking her to dinner.

The 42-year-old says he wasn’t sure if it was a date or not, but just having dinner with Lopez was a win either way. Not long into the evening, she told him she was single, and Rodriguez had to quickly readjust his thoughts. He went to the bathroom and got the courage to text her, writing, “You look sexy AF.”

That was the first date, and now Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been together for almost a year.