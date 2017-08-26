Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Head To Mayweather/McGregor Fight

One of the most anticipated fights will occur tonight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. Much has been said about both men and their battle should be an interesting and exciting one. While numerous viewing parties will take place, celebrities often get to enjoy such sporting moments in real luxurious style.

This is the case for lovebirds Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez who hopped on a private jet with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. The three headed to Las Vegas to take in the fight live and in person.

It’s unclear who Arod and Jennifer are rooting for but being up close and personal during such a spectacle will surely be a fun night for the power couple. The two have been very seriously dating for several months and have even started to integrate their families.

Jennifer has twin children, Max and Emme, with former husband Marc Anthony, while Alex has two daughters from a previous marriage. Could these two be headed to the altar?

Reports state that they are considering marriage and are very serious about one another. While Alex has been married once before, if the two do tie the knot, this will be Jennifer’s fourth marriage.

The two have been very vocal about their relationship and affinity for one another. Alex complimented Jennifer’s personality, work ethic, and her great parenting. Jennifer has said that she feels very lucky and content in her relationship.

Things could possibly be getting even more serious for the two as months go on. Will they be legally merging their blended families? What does Arod have planned for retirement?

Jennifer is constantly working as she has a hit residency in Vegas, a successful television show “Shades of Blue” and she just wrapped as a judge on a reality show for dancers. Her work seems to be endless.

A little fun was had on this flight to Nevada as both Jennifer and Alex donned a Patriots Superbowl ring for the impromptu photo op.

The celebrity turnout in Las Vegas for this long awaited match up will surely be a paparazzi’s dream as countless celebs have already posted their predictions and plans on social media.