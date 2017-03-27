Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Are Thinking About Marriage As Drake Reflects On What Went Wrong

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are getting very serious, and a close source to the pair said the athlete is already thinking about wedding bells.

The news of Lopez and Rodriguez moving closer to marriage comes days after another spy revealed that rapper Drake feels like the singer and actress is the one who got away.

In early March, just days after Lopez confirmed that her fling with the Canadian star was over, it was revealed by reliable sources that she had quickly moved on to the former baseball player, Rodriguez.

The “On The Floor” singer wasted no time in introducing her twins to Mr. Rodriguez during a family trip to Florida.

It is not known if Lopez’s children – Max and Emme – met Ella and Natasha, Rodriguez’s two daughters.

The mother of two and the New York Yankees later flew to the Bahamas where she shared a picture as her new lover was cuddling her.

Today, a source spoke to E! News and revealed that Rodriguez, 41, wants to “wife her” as soon as possible.

The tipster shared: “All his friends can tell he really likes J.Lo [but] in the beginning they thought this might just be a fling.”

The source said Lopez unlike others, (Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz, and Torrie Wilson), has Rodriguez fallen head over heels.

The person shared: “Friends are slowly thinking this may actually be a great match. He calls J.Lo his ‘lady.’ He would wife her up in a heartbeat…she is different than other people he’s dated.”

Last weekend, Lopez was spotted with A-Rod’s sister, Susy Dunand, who referred to her as her “sister-in-law.”

Meanwhile, Drake is still crying over Lopez. Another source said: “Drake hates the news because he feels like he let her get away, and now Alex is enjoying the relationship he could have had with her.”

Drake can get them, but he has trouble keeping them.