Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Are In Love – Drake Is DEVASTATED

As Jennifer Lopez, 47, and her latest boyfriend, 41-year-old Alex Rodriguez, enjoy a romantic vacation in the Bahamas, Drake is said to be lonely and devasted that she has moved on so fast with someone else.

Advertisement

Things are getting serious and hot between Loez and Rodriguez who have been dating for exactly three weeks.

The entertainer, who is enjoying a steamy getaway with the former baseball player, is hooked on social media.

That is why it is not that surprising that she took to Instagram to share a beautiful selfie of herself from the archipelago.

According to sources, the lovers are having a fantastic time on the island, getting to know each other, enjoying the ocean and excellent dining.

Lopez also shared a cryptic message about being happy and feeling love.

The same day, a source confirmed that Mr. Rodriguez always had a thing for the “Ain’t Your Mama” singer.

The reliable insider told a publication: “A-Rod has always been taken with the beauty and personality of Jennifer Lopez. She is his dream girl.”

The mother of two started dating A-Rod just days after ending her short fling with Canadian rapper Drake.

A close friend of Drake’s said he is devasted that she has found a new love.

The spy said: “Drake hates the news because he feels like he let her get away, and now Alex is enjoying the relationship he could have had with her. At the same time, he understands that Alex is in a different place in his life and is the person Jen needs right now.”

The source continued: “Alex is more on her wavelength. Drake might not like it, but he will have to deal with it. He’s not going to bother to interfere because he respects Jen and her decisions, even though he thinks he’s the better man.”

Advertisement

Apparently, Drake and JLO split because he was not ready to settle down. Additionally, their conflicting schedules did not help.