Jennifer Lawrence’s Private Plane Forced To Make An Emergency Landing Due To Double Engine Failure; Is She Allright?

This is Jennifer Lawrence’s fans worst nightmare. When she was returning from a family trip to Louisville, Kentucky, her private plane was reportedly forced to make an emergency landing on June 10.

She was flying from her hometown after visiting her family, and she experienced the fright of her life when her plane was forced to land immediately because it had suffered a double engine failure, mid-flight.

At 31,000 feet, one of the engines completely gave out and the pilots were forced to troubleshoot with an emergency landing.

But unfortunately, the nightmare was just beginning for the Hunger Games actress.

On their way down, the second engine unexpectedly failed while she was still up in the air.

But despite all the terror, the pilots managed to land the plane as safely as possible in Buffalo, New York.

So, you can breathe easy because the actress is safe and sound according to her representant; she is just extremely rattled from the nightmarish trip.

After landing the crew was greeted by multiple emergency vehicles ready to treat the movie star and the pilots if anything horrible had happened.

We are also thankful that the was able to walk away from the incident unscathed.

Jennifer has a golden heart, and she has donated millions of dollars each and every year to the Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit in Kentucky, an organization that she set up.

Tragically, the blonde beauty also came in close contact with death back in April when her good friend and MTV star Clay Alder had passed away. A source close to her gave more details about the whole incident:

‘He brings Jennifer back to her humble beginnings and hearing that he took his own life really has made her feel heartbroken. It’s really sad because she remembers him fondly and never wants to hear anything like this happen to anyone, especially to someone she once knew very well.’

All in all, everything is fine with her, and we’re also relieved that she is safe. Anyone in her situation would have been terrified in such a case, and that’s why we’re happy that everything is fine and things worked out perfectly.