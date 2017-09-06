Jennifer Lawrence Turns Heads In Gorgeous Sheer Silver Dress At ‘Mother!’ Premiere With Her Director Boyfriend

Jennifer Lawrence looked absolutely stunning at the premiere of her newest film, Mother! The actress has always slayed the red carpet looks but this time, the 27-year-old star looked more beautiful than ever in her silver gown.

The movie’s premiere took place today, September 6 at the Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square in London.

Lawrence wore with a lot of grace a beautiful body-hugging Atelier Versace dress that was sheer and had light metallic chains hand-woven into it.

As for her look, the actress went for smoky brown eye makeup and nude lips and had her hair in a simply but glamorous up-do.

She wore single strap heels and had no other accessories, keeping it all simple and elegant.

Despite the fact that she and the film’s director Darren Aronofsky are in a relationship, she chose not to pose beside him and instead had Domhnall Gleeson stand between for the cameras.

Also this week, she stunned people at the Venice Film Festival in Venice where she was in attendance in order to promote Mother! Alongside co-stars Javier Bardem and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Even though she and Aronofsky have been gushing about each other earlier this year, for the movie’s premiere, they kept it as professional as possible, probably trying to not steal the limelight from the production with their romance.

