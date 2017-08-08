FREE NEWSLETTER
Jennifer Lawrence Stars In Terrifying Movie Directed By Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky – See The Trailer!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 08/08/2017
jennifer lawrence motherSource: eonline.com

Not only is Jennifer Lawrence really quirky but it looks like she can be creepy as well. The actress stars in an upcoming movie titled Mother and directed by her boyfriend Darren Aronofsky.

The spooky trailer was released on Monday and is now close to one million views on YouTube.

We are not surprised the upcoming film is already a success judging by the golden cast and the talented director who worked on it.

Aronofsky is also responsible for huge titles like Requiem for a Dream and The Black Swan!

In the movie, Lawrence stars alongside Javier Bardem who plays her love interest.

The couple seems to live really peaceful lives up until they get a visit from two uninvited people played by Michelle Pfeiffer and Ed Harris.

At first the guests make Lawrence’s character really, uneasy but things soon escalate into pure madness as even her life partner played by Bardem seems to turn against her.

The trailer doesn’t give too much of the story away, so we’ll all have to watch it to find out what is really happening in that house.

But even though the creepy trailer says almost nothing in terms of plot we still do not doubt that it will manage to make movie-goers jump out of their seats in terror.

Although the film seems great, we have learned some fans are bothered by the fact that the talented Lawrence, 26, has once again been cast in the role of a middle aged woman while others complained about the age gap between her and co-star Javier Bardem, 48.

Are you one of them? Will you watch the film anyway?

