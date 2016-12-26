Jennifer Lawrence Spends Christmas in a Children’s Hospital

Jennifer Lawrence is not only an amazing actress but also a great human being that knows what the holidays are really about. Of course it feels good to receive presents on Christmas but ultimately, the most soul-enriching experience is giving. The actress has reportedly spent her Christmas Even with kids in need in Louisville, Kentucky.

The actress decided to visit Norton’s Children’s Hospital to meet with some of the patients and staff members.

We know that Lawrence has been doing similar things every year only the location was never discovered by the media.

This is also not the first time she did an act of kindness for the Norton Hospital. Last year, in February, the starlet donated $2 million, money they used to build the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit.

Lawrence is a model of selflessness but she is also not the only one.

Selena Gomez, who has been going through a hard time lately, let go of her problems for a few hours and decided to put smiles on the faces of the kids at the Cook Children’s Medical Center, located in Fort Worth, Texas.

According to a source, the singer and actress chatted the children and even decorated cookies with them.

Selena has taken a break from the spotlight after depression took over her life. She stated at the time. “I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off.”

And she did exactly that. There were not many public appearances until now, and making some poor kids happy is for sure almost therapeutic for the suffering star.

“Selena came to see Madison today! Love that she took time out of her busy schedule to make her day! Shelby and Madison both remember watching her on Barney, Wizards of Waverly Place and have been listening to her music for years! Such a great gift of kindness she showed us today!! @selenagomez #daughter #lungtransplant #PTLD #chemo #complications #selenagomez” (Paula Ramsey)