Jennifer Lawrence Says She Wants To Take A Break From Acting And Milk Goats On A Farm

Jennifer Lawrence made a bizarre announcement recently. The actress stated that she wanted to take a brief hiatus from acting to milk goats. During an interview with Elle Magazine released on Saturday, the Academy-Award winning 27-year-old declared after making three movies per year, she’s ready to put her feet up and work on something else.

Jennifer said she “wants to get a farm,” and wants to “be, like, milking goats.” However, knowing J-Law, her intention to “milk goats” as she said is merely a metaphor for “taking a break” or becoming more “down-to-earth.”

Additionally, the actress announced she would spend time working with the organization, Represent.us, which is a company that intends to end political corruption.

As you may already know, the 27-year-old Silver Lining Playbook star made headlines after her romance with the director, Darren Aronofsky, came to an end.

The couple began dating in September of 2016 shortly after finishing Aronofsky’s, mother!, and their relationship continued to get serious despite the massive disparity in age.

The pair kept their romance on the down-low but were seen hanging out together multiple times, especially while promoting Darren’s newest movie.

When speaking with Vogue in September, Jennifer discussed their chemistry. Lawrence said they had “energy” and she had “energy for him.”But she didn’t know how “he felt about” her. They were spotted by paparazzi two weeks ago at the 2017 Governor Awards.

Despite her frequent declarations of definite chemistry between the pair, many on social media speculated that their relationship may have been a publicity stunt to promote the new movie. As for the response, critics praised the film, but the audiences were not appreciative.