Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She Had A ‘Kardashian Tent’ Where She Relaxed After Filming Intense Scenes For ‘Mother!’

Jennifer Lawrence likes to keep up with the Kardashians even during work on certain film projects. We have learned that the 26-year-old actress needed the shenanigans of the famous family in order to relax after shooting really intense scenes for her boyfriend’s upcoming film Mother.

The actress recalls an incident when she started hyperventilating and needed oxygen and another when she even dislocated a rib on the set.

After the panic attack, significant other and film director Darren Aronofsky told her the disturbing scene was out of focus, and they needed to film it again, to the dismay of the actress.

Fortunately for her, she had Keeping Up with the Kardashians to help her cope with the challenging role.

The crew even made Jennifer her own Kardashians tent, where she could distance herself mentally from the dark film during breaks.

In her tent, she was able to chat with her pals about reality TV and also watch it.

‘It was a tent that had pictures of the Kardashians and Keeping Up with the Kardashians playing on a loop – and gumballs. My happy place,’ the actress revealed.

Aronofsky declared that he had nothing to do with the Kardashians tent.

Lawrence acknowledged that her older boyfriend is not fond of reality TV like she is.

As for what makes her love shows such as KUWK and the Real Housewives so much, Lawrence said that watching someone else’s life from afar makes you feel like a God because you already know some of the cast’s decisions are bad.

This week, the trailer for Mother was released, and while it kept things mostly spoiler free, with little to no plot reveal, watching it, we do understand why Jennifer Lawrence needed her 30 minutes of Kardashian therapy between scenes.