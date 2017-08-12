Jennifer Lawrence Poses Nearly Nude In Seductive ‘Vogue’ Shoot – Check Out The Photo!

For the September issue of Vogue magazine, the natural beauty Jennifer Lawrence posed almost entirely naked. She used nothing but a strip of gold fabric to cover her lady bits.

September will be a hot month! Even with autumn approaching, Jennifer Lawrence is still serving up hot vibes on the cover of Vogue Magazine.

She is wearing nothing but a smile and a small piece of golden fabric. She cocked her head to the side, held onto her knee and struck a fierce pose for the upcoming issue.

She is probably wearing a bit of makeup as well, but her complexion looks completely bare and natural.

She looks like an amazing mix between a golden goddess and a lioness if you check out the way she rocks a major bed head with tons of texturizing hair spray in it.

It is almost like she is not even trying to be the hottest woman alive, she already is one.

Jennifer’s success story was put in perfect words by Vogue.

‘At 26, cover star #JenniferLawrence is already one of the most successful and exalted actors on the planet,’ they began.

‘She’s a four-time Oscar nominee and Best Actress winner (#SilverLiningsPlaybook) who simultaneously built a history-making franchise (@thehungergames) while co-starring in another (@xmenmovies).’

Unfortunately, as every top celebrity will probably tell you, there are always ups and downs of living in the limelight.

Wow #jenniferlawrence @voguemagazine 😍 A post shared by Jennifer Lawrence (@jenniferlawrencepx) on Aug 10, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

Jennifer’s lowest point in life occurred in 2014 when her nude iPhone pictures leaked online. ‘[It was] terrifying,’ she tells Vogue.

‘I’m still waiting to get blindsided again. When my publicist calls me, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, what is it?’ Even when it’s nothing.’

Advertisement

Now the poor movie star is dealing with yet another scandal — the absurd allegations that she interfered in Chris Pratt‘s marriage to Anna Faris and somehow caused their split. We hope that everything turns out fine for everyone.